PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man was caught and cuffed after he allegedly threatened a local Planned Parenthood office.

Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti quoted the X post that, investigators said, was written by Stephen Gilbert on Aug. 18.

“Mr. Gilbert stated, ‘My goal for this week is to find the nearest abortion clinic and burn it to the ground, hashtag pro life,'” said Mesiti.

The nearest abortion clinic to the suspect is the Planned Parenthood in Port St. Lucie, where the director of security was made aware of the post.

Mesiti said the director of security then told other Planned Parenthood sites in Florida to be on the lookout and reached out to the FBI.

“The FBI contacted our Targeted Violence Unit as part of our Special Investigations Division,” said Mesiti. “FBI had already potentially identified the suspect as Stephen Gilbert, a resident of Port Saint Lucie, and our detectives, along with FBI, were able to track him down in the city.”

According to the arrest report – one of the suspect’s roommates said Gilbert makes terrorist threats often.

Although officers found no physical evidence of his plan to carry out this threat, they had enough for an arrest after searching his phone.

Gilbert’s criminal history includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a first responder and indecent exposure, among others.

“Based on his criminal history and his comments, that’s why we made the arrest,” said Mesiti, “We believe that he could be a potential danger, yes.”

Authorities charged Gilbert with felony intimidation with threat to kill or injure.

