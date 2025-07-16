ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) – Surveillance footage captured a Florida woman’s fight for her life after a man accused of going on a stealing spree in St. Augustine attempted to force her into his vehicle.

“Get off of me. Help. Help! Help!” she said.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Theodore Tundidor stole a pickup truck from Jacksonville before he drove south to St. John’s County on June 29th. While there, he allegedly went on a stealing spree at a local Walmart before moving to a smoke shop, stealing $270 worth of cigarettes and vapes.

The clerk, who witnessed the crime, attempted to stop him from leaving by blocking the front door. However, he grabbed her by the neck and shoulder, forcing her outside into the parking lot.

He then, in broad daylight, tried to force her into the stolen truck as she screamed for help.

Kelly Eason witnessed the attempted kidnapping and called 911.

“He grabbed her again and tried to get her back in the truck, and I believe because she wouldn’t quit fighting, and I was there screaming as well, that he got scared off. I was able to get her into my vehicle, and then we locked ourselves in the Subway until the police arrived,” she said. “This was a scary situation from the start.”

Crime and safety experts say the victim did everything right to survive the violent encounter.

“She’s screaming for her life, and she’s fighting for her life,” said Crime and Safety Analyst Tom Hackney. “She’s not going easily, and that’s causing enough of a commotion that somebody called 911, and it gave her this opportunity. That second chance to get away from him saved her life.”

Tundidor was later pulled over and arrested. He faces multiple charges, including robbery, battery, and eluding law enforcement.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.