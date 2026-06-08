FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– A Florida man is accused of trying to get away from Flagler County deputies on a battered motorcycle in a low-speed chase.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brian Swartz, refused to pull over early Friday morning.
Swartz rode away from the deputies at a poky 15 miles per hour.
Deputies eventually caught up with the leisurely motorcyclist and took him into custody.
Swartz was charged with operating a motorcycle without a license and fleeing with disregard for safety.
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