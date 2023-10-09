BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 65-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested after allegedly dumping more than 10,000 pounds of trash on the side of the road.

On Friday, Benjamin Scott Holroyd, 65, was charged with felony illegal dumping, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The arrest came after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into a massive pile of debris and trash discovered on 18th Lane earlier this month.

During the course of the investigation, authorities uncovered information leading to Holroyd as the individual responsible for the illegal dumping. Holroyd subsequently admitted to being the person who initially began dumping trash in the area.

Monroe County Solid Waste workers were tasked with the cleanup, successfully removing a total of 10,380 pounds of garbage and debris from the scene.