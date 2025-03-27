JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man is in cuffs after he drove his father’s car into the ocean.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Joshua Kuss borrowed the car and initially tried to use a cinderblock to press the accelerator down and send the car into the sea.

When that failed, he drove the car into the ocean himself before returning to his mother’s house.

Kuss’s father has decided to press charges.

