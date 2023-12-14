Tampa, Fla. (WSVN) — Keon Hodge, 28, is now in custody facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging a deputy “approximately 49 feet” while handcuffed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reports that body camera footage captured the incident on Monday at 7:15 p.m. when deputies attempted to serve an active warrant.

According to authorities, Hodge resisted arrest and managed to pull away even after being subjected to a drive stun and two taser attempts.

He dragged a female deputy about 49 feet before fleeing on foot.

The HCSO aviation unit tracked him and saw him hiding in a nearby car lot; he was later found hiding behind a hot water heater in a storage container.

The suspect faces nine charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and attempting to escape.

In a press release, Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the deputies’ teamwork and stated that Hodge will face additional consequences for his actions.

As of Thursday morning, Hodge remains in custody on a $17,500 bond.

