(WSVN) - A man from Crestview is behind bars after crashing into a church early Saturday morning.

Paul Carroll, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a crash with serious bodily injury.

Officials said just after midnight, police arrived on the scene and found a vehicle that failed to turn on the curved road.

The car rolled and drove through the front of First Presbyterian Church of Crestview, located at the intersection of James Lee Boulevard and North Ferdon Boulevard.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, they extracted four people from the car.

Three passengers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital while Carroll refused treatment on the scene.

He is now charged with drunk driving with serious bodily injury.

Carroll was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

