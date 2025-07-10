LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Facebook Marketplace meetup in Florida went awry after, deputies say, a man lured a friend to his home and held him captive for ransom.

Nicholas Flores was arrested on Tuesday, accused of tying, choking, and kidnapping a friend during the planned PlayStation 5 transaction in Lee County.

The victim says he met Flores to buy his gaming system on Monday. Once he arrived inside the residence, Flores allegedly pulled out a machete and knocked the victim unconscious before putting him in a closet.

While stuck inside with his legs and wrists bound by duct tape, authorities say Flores proceeded to make multiple transactions to his own account.

The victim managed to escape while Flores was asleep, going to a family member’s home and seeking medical attention. Hours later, deputies were notified and took Flores into custody.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located the items used to tie up the victim, along with a cocaine and fentanyl mix inside Flores’ home.

He has since been charged with robbery with a weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance.

