LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Joshua Mulnix was arrested on Sanibel after police say he stole a construction worker’s car and attempted to run him over, forcing the victim to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The incident began at Blind Pass Beach on Oct. 27, when Mulnix allegedly entered a property and tried to break into a shed.

Conner Easton, a resident, said, “A lot of people in Florida carry. I suggest you hide. Next time you do some stupid like that, you’re going to get shot dead.”

Chip Wolfe, another Sanibel resident, said, “I know the couple that owns the house. Yeah. That I’m not sure they know yet.”

Police reported that when a construction worker told Mulnix to leave, he jumped into the worker’s car and drove off.

“There’s a lot of big houses. Not really much crime you ever see out here going on,” Easton said.

Wolfe said, “Lock your cars. You know, you can never be too, too careful.”

The keys were left in the car, which was unlocked.

Investigators said Mulnix rammed through a gate, causing about $4,000 in damage, before heading toward the end of Sanibel Island near Captiva. Once he reached the end, he got out and went inside a porta-potty. When he realized deputies were waiting outside, he ran out without his pants, grabbed two wooden stakes to hold as a weapon, and started running.

Owen Dierson, another resident, speculated, “I think drugs are involved.”

Lee County deputies used a Taser on Mulnix when they saw him heading toward another car, fearing he might steal that one, too. Mulnix was taken into custody and booked into the Lee County Jail on Monday.

He is facing the following charges:

-Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill -Grand theft auto -Criminal mischief -Leaving the scene of a crash

