ESTERO, Florida (WBBH) — A man is accused of pulling a gun on someone in a Publix parking lot in Southwest Florida during a Facebook Marketplace sale.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen McConnell, 25, met with the victim to sell an Apple Watch he had listed. The two met at the Publix along Corkscrew Road at The Verdana Village Shopping Center.

After the victim paid $500, he suspected the watch was fake and asked for a refund. That’s when deputies say McConnell showed a gun in his waistband and demanded an additional $500 through the Zelle app. The victim called 911.

LCSO said McConnell was arrested at a Fort Myers Publix.

Remember, you can always meet at a police or sheriff’s office for safer online exchanges.

There is a safe exchange location at the Fort Myers Police Department.

