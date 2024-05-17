PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 66-year-old Florida man was arrested for allegedly decapitating his dog, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to East Beach at Fort Desoto Park on May 14 at approximately 6:45 p.m. after reports of a deceased dog wrapped in a plastic bag.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a male bulldog mix, identified as a 4-year-old named Dexter, floating in the mangroves.

Pinellas County Animal Services scanned the dog for a microchip, revealing it was adopted by Domingo R. Rodriguez on May 10, according to the PCSO.

Rodriguez allegedly told deputies Dexter ran away overnight on May 10 and admitted to visiting Fort Desoto Park the next day.

Deputies said his statements were inconsistent.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and disposal of bodies of dead animals.

He is currently in the Pinellas County Jail.

