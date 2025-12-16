CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man is accused of hurting a police K-9 during his arrest.

Deputy-worn body camera video captured the suspect as he was being handcuffed on the grass, Friday afternoon.

“Don’t fight my dog! Don’t fight the dog! Let go of the dog, bro! He’s choking the dog,” a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy told the man accused of attacking the dog while resisting arrest.

That suspect was wanted for breaking into a home in Cape Coral while a family slept inside.

K-9 Vader was deployed to catch him when he refused to obey orders.

Luckily, Vader was OK, and the suspect was taken into custody.

