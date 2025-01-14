(WSVN) - The State of Florida leads the nation in prescribed burns.

In an effort to eliminate the possibility of a catastrophic fire, the investment and dedication to prescribed burns came after what’s known as the 1998 firestorm.

It was one of the worst wildfire disasters in the state’s history.

The Florida Forest Service, says in 2024 they set a record for prescribed burns.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.