TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bill is making its way to the Florida legislature that could significantly tighten abortion laws in the state. The proposed bill would ban abortions past 6 weeks, with exceptions only in cases where the life of the mother is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

If Republican lawmakers can come to an agreement on the details of the bill, it is highly likely to become law.

The proposed bill, introduced last week, is just the latest in a series of efforts by conservative lawmakers to restrict access to abortion across the United States. On Wednesday, a Texas judge heard arguments challenging an abortion pill to be sold in the state.

In recent years, states like Kansas, Texas and Georgia have passed similarly restrictive laws, sparking legal challenges and public outcry.

Opponents of the bill argue that it is a violation of women’s rights and could have serious consequences for their health and well-being. They point out that many women may not even realize they are pregnant at 6 weeks, which could make it impossible for them to seek an abortion in time.

Proponents of the bill argue that it is necessary to protect the lives of unborn children and promote a culture of life. They believe that abortion should only be allowed in cases where the mother’s life is in danger, or in cases of rape or incest.

Whatever stance one might have on the issue, it is clear that this proposed bill has the potential to have a significant impact on women’s access to abortion in Florida.

