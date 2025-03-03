TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawmakers are expected to meet in Tallahassee on Monday to examine the law passed after the tragic Surfside condo collapse, requiring condo associations to have sufficient reserves to cover major repairs.

Condo owners blame this for the price hikes in maintenance fees and insurance costs.

Another issue they will focus on is homeowner’s insurance, including the expanding oversight of insurance companies, among other issues.

