TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers are in Tallahassee for a legislative session, expected to look at condominium reform as owners face increasing fees and maintenance charges, among other issues.

This legislative session comes after three special sessions have been called since January to focus on the topic of immigration, along with some intra-party conflict in the Republican Party with his own party members.

The session took place Tuesday morning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began the session by giving his State of the State speech. He spoke about many of the accomplishments he feels his administration has achieved over the last few years.

Among the topics discussed was that of tighter immigration laws. Having already passed a sweeping immigration law last month, discussions continued on the topic of increasing enforcement, especially when it comes to businesses and employees.

“Thanks to recent legislation, it’s now a crime to enter Florida illegally. The days of catch and release are over, and all state and local law enforcement agencies have a duty to insist on interior immigration enforcement efforts,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The voters have spoken, and Florida has responded. We will be part of the solution, not part of the problem. We are not a sanctuary state; we are a rule of law state.”

A number of local lawmakers have said they plan to try to tweak certain reforms after the Surfside condo collapse, due to certain unintended consequences of those regulations.

“Taxpayers need relief,” said Gov. DeSantis. “You buy a home, you pay off the mortgage, and yet you still have to write a paycheck to the government every year, just for the privilege of living on your own private property. Is the property yours? Or are you renting it from the government? And I know members of the legislature are studying the issue in anticipation of formulating a proposal to put on the 2026 ballot so that we can provide constitutional protections to Florida homeowners. Please know you have my support in this endeavor.”

Lawmakers are also looking at removing requirements aimed at later daily start times for high schools.

The main concerns come from issues such as bus schedules.

Lawmakers could even consider proposals to provide hurricane-related assistance, including to those in the agriculture industry, after three hurricanes hit the state last year.

