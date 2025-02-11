SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers are expected to arrive in Tallahassee Tuesday for another special session and at the top of their agenda is the continued discussion regarding a bill that would clampdown on illegal immigration.

Tension in the Tallahassee has been boiling for weeks over how to enforce illegal immigration in the state. One of the main contributing factors is when lawmakers in the house and senate passed an act last month, one that was different than Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan and took away some of his oversight.

“This does not solve the problem that we have with illegal immigration in this state or in this country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Not only is the special session a waste of money, if the TRUMP Act, is actually signed into law it will take hundreds of millions of dollars away from funding our communities,” said Chair of the Democratic Party Nikki Fried.

But in order for it to become the law of the land it needed the governor’s signature. Instead, he threatened to veto the bill saying the proposed version was “watered-down.”

The act, which was called the TRUMP Act would have created a chief immigration officer and an office of state immigration enforcement.

It would have eliminated in-state tuition for thousands of undocumented students and given grants to local law enforcement departments to carry out deportations.

But now it’s up for more changes after discussions between house leaders and the governor.

A new bill set to be discussed would create a state board of immigration enforcement that also includes the governor and attorney general.

The governor’s office would not have the power to transport illegal immigrants those efforts would only be done at the direction of the federal government and taxpayers would be compensated.

New state-level crimes would be established for immigrants who illegally enter and re-enter the state. People who are here illegally would also be automatically denied bail if they are arrested.

And about $46 million would be allocated to hire dozens of officers throughout the state for the deportation purposes that number includes the construction of an interdiction station in the Florida Panhandle.

The governor saying in a post on social media Monday night that he would sign the bill if lawmakers pass it as it stands.

“Now is the for us to get this done. We’ve been talking about this issue for years and years and years. Now we have a mandate. We go to deliver on that mandate and the state of Florida is doing all it can to be great partners with the federal government in this very important national initiative,” said Governor DeSantis.

House Speaker Daniel Perez from Miami is the author of the bill and the special session is expected to last until Friday.

