TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers are in Tallahassee for their legislative session, expected to look at condominium reform as owners face increasing fees and maintenance charges.

The higher costs follow the requirements passed after the Surfside condo collapse.

Lawmakers are also looking at removing requirements aimed at later daily start times for high schools.

The main concerns come from issues such as bus schedules.

Lawmakers could even consider proposals to provide hurricane-related assistance, including to those in the agriculture industry, after three hurricanes hit the state last year.

