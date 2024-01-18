TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker has introduced a balloon bill in the state senate, aiming to outlaw intentional balloon releases.

The proposed measure, presented to the Florida Senate last week, seeks to prohibit both the intentional release of balloons and the organization of balloon releases.

Balloons, often released during celebrations, have been known to travel hundreds of miles before descending, posing a threat to wildlife on land and in the sea.

If enacted into law, the bill would categorize balloons as litter, aligning with concerns about the ecological impact of balloon debris.

