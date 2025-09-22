Amid concerns of rising violence across the country, a Florida lawmaker has proposed a bill that would allow places of worship to have armed volunteers in an effort to make people feel safer.

The “Security Services at Places of Worship” bill introduced by State Sen. Don Gaetz would require volunteers to pass a background check to obtain a concealed carry permit and have the security plan approved by a local sheriff.

“I think security should be considered first and foremost, especially when there’s mass gatherings of any kind, either in the public venue or in church. They attract some of the most unconscionable people. Not that often, but enough that it becomes tragic when, maybe a little security would have made all the difference in the world,” said Mark, a Florida resident.

The bill would also provide an exemption from licensure requirements to certain volunteers who provide this service.

