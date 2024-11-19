BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 72-year-old woman was arrested for intentionally drowning a dog in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

Delaine Abee Lowry was charged with animal cruelty after deputies responded to a report on Palmetto Drive in Big Pine Key at around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor told authorities that Lowry had asked to bury a dead mini schnauzer puppy, aged 6 to 10 months, in his yard, but the request was declined.

Shortly after, deputies said they located Lowry at her residence, where she reportedly admitted to drowning the dog, claiming it was going to harm her.

The MCSO said the puppy’s body was found in a plastic grocery bag on Lowry’s property, and a container filled with water surrounded by wet dirt was also discovered nearby.

The Florida Keys SPCA was notified, and a necropsy is pending.

Lowry was arrested and taken to jail.

