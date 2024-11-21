MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old Florida Keys woman arrested earlier this week for allegedly drowning a dog was arrested again after authorities say she broke into an animal shelter to retrieve dogs confiscated during her prior arrest.

Delaine Abee Lowry now faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief, in addition to the earlier animal cruelty charge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Florida Keys SPCA on Aviation Boulevard in Marathon at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, where staff reported a break-in.

Investigators determined that a door had been pried open, and security footage showed Lowry climbing a fence and illegally entering the property, according to MCSO.

SPCA employees reportedly told deputies that Lowry, who was familiar to them, appeared to be attempting to recover dogs taken from her following her Monday arrest.

Deputies located Lowry at her residence, where she was wearing the same clothes seen in the security footage. She was arrested and taken to jail.

