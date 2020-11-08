Florida Keys residents stock up on gas, supplies ahead of Eta

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of the Florida Keys are taking no chances and making sure they are ready to face hurricane-force winds, as Tropical Storm Eta inches closer to them.

7News cameras captured Duval Street in Key West nearly empty, Sunday night. Some businesses are boarded up, and sandbags have been placed against the entrances.

Hours earlier, Cudjoe Key resident Al Woodall filled up several canisters with gasoline at a Shell station in Big Pine Key.

It takes a lot to faze Monroe County residents.

“It’s just wind and rain,” said a resident.

But that doesn’t mean they’re unprepared for the system that appears to be coming their way.

“I’d say about an hour ago, we had lines out to the road,” said Ralph Bosque, the gas station’s manager.

Woodall said he’s ready for all the rain, potential storm surge and power outages the system could bring.

“On my canal … it’s going to take at least a foot to come over, and then it spills over into my pool,” he said.

Big Pine Key resident Bruce Reed said he’s making sure he has enough gas to keep his generator running.

“Yeah, I just want to keep some fans going and a fish tank running, and everything will be all right,” he said.

The Florida Keys remain under a Hurricane Warning.

Monroe County has opened three shelters, including one at Key West High School that had about 40 people, Sunday afternoon.

Residents know where the high ground is: the school parking lot. Dozens of people have left their vehicles there just in case.

The Marathon Airport has closed and the Key West International Airport is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Officials said they will be reevaluating the situation Monday morning.

Monroe County officials have ordered evacuations of mobile home parks, live-aboard vessels and simlar units.

