Florida Keys residents stock up on gas and supplies, secure boats ahead of Eta

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of the Florida Keys are taking no chances and making sure they are ready to face hurricane-force winds, as Tropical Storm Eta inches closer to them.

7News cameras captured Duval Street in Key West nearly empty, Sunday night. Some businesses are boarded up, and sandbags have been placed against the entrances.

Hours earlier, Cudjoe Key resident Al Woodall filled up several canisters with gasoline at a Shell station in Big Pine Key.

It takes a lot to faze Monroe County residents.

“It’s just wind and rain,” said a resident.

But that doesn’t mean they’re unprepared for the system that appears to be coming their way.

“I’d say about an hour ago, we had lines out to the road,” said Ralph Bosque, the gas station’s manager.

Woodall said he’s ready for all the rain, potential storm surge and power outages the system could bring.

“On my canal … it’s going to take at least a foot to come over, and then it spills over into my pool,” he said.

Big Pine Key resident Bruce Reed said he’s making sure he has enough gas to keep his generator running.

“Yeah, I just want to keep some fans going and a fish tank running, and everything will be all right,” he said.

The Florida Keys remain under a Hurricane Warning.

In Key Largo, 7News cameras captured resident Loralee Carpenter putting up shutters and tying up patio furniture.

“In an abundance of caution, I went ahead and boarded up the windows on the predominant side where we’re going to have most of our wind, at least initially, from the East,” she said. “Now it’s a wait-and-see game.”

Residents seen securing their boats said they’re not too worried about the storm but are nevertheless keeping a close eye on the situation.

“If we have to go and get in the car, we’ll hop in the car and go, but we’re hoping to not have to do that, so we’ll see,” said Key Largo resident Melissa Crowley.

About an hour down south, in Marathon, the staff at The Turtle Hospital moved the sea turtles to higher ground as they prepare for an expected storm surge.

Monroe County has opened three shelters, including one at Key West High School that had about 40 people, Sunday afternoon. They are all pet-friendly, and COVID-19 protocols are being strictly enforced.

Residents know where the high ground is: the school parking lot. Dozens of people have left their vehicles there just in case.

The Marathon Airport has closed and the Key West International Airport is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Officials said they will be reevaluating the situation Monday morning.

Monroe County officials have ordered evacuations of mobile home parks, live-aboard vessels and simlar units.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.