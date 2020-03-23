Florida Keys residents, still recovering from Irma, face new challenges with COVID-19

The Florida Keys’ tourism industry took a hit due to Hurricane Irma, and now the region is facing similar challenges due to the spread of the coronavirus.

At the Barracuda Grill in Marathon, tourists would typically be filling these seats, savoring a seafood meal, but employee Roman Burdiez said business is now really suffering.

“We all depend on tourists that come here to the Keys,” he said.

On Sunday, Monroe County officials ordered all tourists and leisure visitors out by the end of the weekend in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Burdiez said he has gone from waiting tables to organizing takeout orders, and now with tourists gone, there are only four or five takeout orders a day.

“We are trying. We are open seven days a week, so we can pay the rent,” he said

The executive order is a huge blow when parts of the Keys are still recovering from Hurricane Irma’s devastating hit back in 2017.

As of Monday night, there have just been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, but the pandemic is having a massive economic impact.

Now, during the height of tourist season, charter boats aren’t out on the ocean but instead crammed into the docks.

At Marathon Bait and Tackle, owner James Jones said there has just been a trickle of customers.

“Normal day this time of year, we see probably 80 to 100. So far today, I have seen 20,” he said.

U.S. 1 is the main stretch that connects all of the islands. Monroe County is keeping the entire stretch of road open, but county officials said that will be re-evaluated every day.

Islamorada resident Ashley Witt said the change has been sudden and drastic.

“It’s practically a ghost town. There are very few cars going by,” she said.

The effect extends to Witt’s job at Wahoo’s Bar and Grill, an Islamorada institution located right on U.S. 1.

“Everything has taken a really big hit. We have had to cut a lot of our employees,” she said.

If U.S. 1 were to ever shut down for the sake of public health, Witt said, business would suffer even more.

“I just really hope we can get this done and over with as soon as possible, and everybody does what we are supposed to do, so we can open back up and get back to business,” she said.

Health and county officials advise everyone to practice social distancing and stop the spread of the virus.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

