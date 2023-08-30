CONCH KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 57-year-old Conch Key man, allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine, was arrested on charges of attempted murder after shooting at his roommate. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office managed to apprehend Peter Anthony Capurro following a brief standoff.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Capurro initially contacted authorities to report an alleged burglary at his residence on West Conch Avenue around 10:45 p.m, Tuesday. However, no evidence of a burglary was found. Later, Capurro’s 27-year-old female roommate claimed he continued to ingest methamphetamine and make false claims about the non-existent burglar even after law enforcement had left.

Around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Capurro allegedly fired a handgun at his roommate, prompting her to flee the premises. After a standoff, Capurro surrendered to law enforcement without further incident. He was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon and then to jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office retrieved multiple firearms from Capurro’s residence, including rifles, handguns, a revolver and a shotgun. In response, a risk protection order was obtained to prevent Capurro from possessing these weapons.

Capurro faces charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied structure and improper exhibition of a firearm.

