KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning.

On Tuesday, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were issued a tropical storm warning while the Upper Keys were advised of a tornado warning.

Residents in the Florida Keys woke up to winds and downpour but locals and tourists alike were not phased by the weather.

Officials of Monroe County were concerned about flooding but did not organize sandbag pickups as past flooding proved the precaution to be ineffective.

A shelter is set to open around noon at Key West High School in the cafeteria of the building.

It will be open to the public and dogs are welcome.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.