MONROE, Fla. (WSVN) – In a celebration of history and culinary talent, the Florida Keys commemorated the 200th anniversary of Monroe County’s establishment with the creation of a unique key lime pie.

The pie measured over 13 feet in diameter and is believed to be the largest key lime pie ever made, capturing the attention of locals and tourists alike.

Monroe County contains all of the Keys and a portion of Everglades National Park.

In 2006, Key lime pie was designated Florida’s official pie by the state legislature.

