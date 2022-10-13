(WSVN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended its offer to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Monroe County has been included in the list of counties to which FEMA will provide aid.

FEMA is offering assistance to those who suffered damages or employment income losses from the storm.

If you have been affected, you may qualify for temporary housing, home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For more information, click here.

