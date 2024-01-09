FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department bids a fond farewell to one of its finest, K-9 Officer Bane, a cherished German Shepherd, as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement.

After five years of dedicated service to the community, Bane received a sweet goodbye from his handler, who treated him to a bowl of whipped cream.

Known for his loyalty and commitment, Bane played a crucial role in the police force, contributing to public safety and building a strong bond with his handler and colleagues.

Now, as he steps into retirement, Bane is set to enjoy a laid-back life alongside his handler and family.

