Florida K-9 loses battle with cancer

(WSVN) - Deputies in northern Florida announced that one of their own passed away.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that K-9 Invey died, Tuesday.

Invey served with the department for seven years, assisting deputies with missing people cases as well as catching criminals.

She was given ice cream as a reward for performing well out in the field, according to the post.

“Invey will be missed by the K-9 Team and will be remembered for her love of people and her desire to do the job,” the department said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.