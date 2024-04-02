DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A DeLand Police K-9, Midnight, has been hailed a hero after successfully locating a 3-year-old boy who wandered away from his home into the dense woods nearby.

“He was dragging me through the woods, like he was just he wasn’t gonna stop,” said DeLand Police Corporal Damon Clark.

The duo, trained in narcotics detection and search and rescue operations, sprang into action after the boy’s mother reported him missing. The entire ordeal lasted 45 minutes, which felt like an eternity for the worried parent and even Corporal Clark.

“He probably just got turned around and lost his way back,” Clark said.

Using a blanket belonging to the boy to pick up his scent, Midnight and Corporal Clark searched the woods. Eventually, they found the toddler unharmed, playing on his tablet in the trees.

This find marked Corporal Clark’s fifth time successfully locating a missing person.

“I don’t know how we got there but we got there,” recalled Clark.

Despite the accolades, Corporal Clark humbly credits Midnight for the day’s success.

“I was very relieved, and I know as a parent, I know how I would feel if that were my kid,” said Corporal Clark.

As a reward for his efforts, Midnight received a new toy, which he prefers over food and treats.

