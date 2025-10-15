(CNN) — GOP Rep. Cory Mills has been ordered by a Florida judge not to have any contact with his ex-girlfriend, the reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston.

CNN previously reported that the Langston had accused the Florida congressman of having threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of her after their relationship ended in February.

She filed a police report in July and the petition for an injunction for protection against dating violence in August.

Mills is prohibited from going within 500 feet of Langston’s home and workplace, according to a court document obtained and published by CNN affiliate WESH. The order is in effect until January.

CNN has reached out to Mills’ office for comment and to Langston’s attorney.

According to Tuesdays’ court order, Langston testified that Mills’ communications caused her “substantial emotional distress.”

Mills has not been charged in connection with the allegations. In a statement to CNN earlier this year, the congressman denied any wrongdoing.

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District,” Mills told CNN in a statement in August. “Out of respect for the legal process, I won’t comment further at this time. My team and I will fully cooperate to ensure the truth is made clear. I remain focused on serving my constituents and advancing America First policies.”

Johnson largely sidestepped questions about Mills when questioned by reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked whether any ethical violations occurred and disciplinary action for Mills was warranted, Johnson said he has not “heard or looked into any of the details of that,” noting the House Ethics Committee could look into the allegations “if it warrants that.”

Pressed on whether he’s concerned about Mills, the House speaker again deflected.

“You’d have to ask Representative Mills about that,” he said. “He’s been a faithful colleague here. I know his work on the Hill. I don’t know all the details of all the individual allegations and what he’s doing in his outside life. You’d have to ask him about that.”

