(WSVN) - Florida International University is celebrating a major milestone as it soared to the top 50 in the latest U.S News public university ranking.

US News and World Report ranked FIU as number 46 in the top 50 public universities and colleges nationwide. The university made a big jump in the rankings from last year after improvements in standardized test scores, student retention, and graduation rates.

In the overall category, FIU was ranked 98 among all universities, public and private. They tied for number 1 in the nation for social mobility, a ranking that measures the ability of graduates to use their degrees to launch careers and move up the economic ladder.

To celebrate the momentous milestone, as well as other recent FIU achievements, students, faculty, and staff threw a party in the Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade.

FIU staff credits the success of their undergraduate business program, as well as the schools of engineering, nursing, and psychology.

