FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An inmate who took extreme measures to escape custody is back behind bars after a brief but intense manhunt.

Anthony Romine, who was initially booked on July 3 on a felony warrant for petty theft, violation of pre-trail release, and two counts of counterfeiting, faked a fall injury in jail on Saturday morning. Once transported to the hospital, Romine made a his escape on foot.

After a seven-hour search, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip from a nearby gas station clerk. The K-9 patrol team then found Romine hiding in the woods and took him back into custody.

Romine now faces additional charges, including escape, battery on a law enmforcement officer and resisting without violence.

Authorities are investigating how the deputy assigned to guard Romine at the hospital became distracted, allowing the escape to occur.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.