The Florida House Judiciary Committee is set to vote on a new bill that could reshape the digital landscape for teenagers.

The proposed legislation aims to ban children from activating a social media account until they reach the age of 16. The bill cleared a regulatory subcommittee on Monday, setting the stage for a potential shift in the state’s approach to online engagement for minors.

If approved, the bill will advance to the entire House floor, with the possibility of becoming law effective July 1.

The legislation proposed the deletion of any existing accounts, despite parental permission. This move reflects growing concerns about the impact of social media on the well-being of young users.

A recent government survey underscores the urgency behind this initiative, revealing that 46% of teens acknowledge feeling worse about their bodies due to social media exposure.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.