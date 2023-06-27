NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – Lee Smith, a Florida homeowner, has taken it upon himself to embark on a relentless mission to hunt down dozens of cane toads in his neighborhood. His actions are motivated by the potential harm these invasive species pose to both people and pets.

The toad eradication endeavor began when Smith’s wife experienced sleepless nights due to the cacophony created by the loud noises emanating from the cane toads. Determined to alleviate the problem, Smith decided to intervene.

“I thought I’m just gonna go out there and see if I can catch ’em,” Smith stated.

Within a mere 15 minutes, Smith managed to capture an astonishing 30 to 40 toads in his backyard alone.

“And I thought this is a good way to get rid of cane toads, to just go out and catch ’em. That’s how it started, and now it’s been like a challenge,” Smith shared.

However, Smith’s objective doesn’t end with the capture. Cane toads are considered an invasive species in Florida, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife officials actually encourage their elimination, but through humane methods.

“I use the refrigerator to first sort of numb ’em, and then they go in the freezer,” Smith explained.

When asked about their final destination, Smith clarified, “They go in the dumpster and to waste management.”

The need for such drastic measures arises from the fact that cane toads not only invade the ecosystem but also pose a serious threat to pets.

According to Dave Feenan from the Humane Society of Naples, “A full-grown toad can kill a full-grown dog within half an hour. They emit a toxin when a dog bites it or licks it, and it’s very dangerous.”

Smith is grateful that his newfound hobby can contribute positively to the community and protect their furry companions. Equally content is his wife, Denise Smith, who can finally enjoy peaceful nights of sleep without the disruptive noise.

Smith’s commitment to this cause is evident from his past accomplishments. Two years ago, he managed to catch approximately 700 cane toads, and last year, his tally surpassed a thousand.

