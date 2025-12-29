(WSVN) - Some Florida homebuyers have turned to artificial intelligence as they enter the market.

A tech startup named Homa allows buyers to self-represent, which cuts out agents and allows them to pocket the savings or apply them toward costs.

The AI-driven home purchase has quickly taken shape in Florida, and now buyers in other states may soon have access to the technology.

Homa was cofounded by a former senior product director at Zillow.

