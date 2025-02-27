PALM COAST, Florida (WESH) — A disturbing case of alleged abuse was uncovered in a Palm Coast home. Flagler County deputies say videos show 68-year-old John Jenkins physically abusing a disabled patient.

Jonathan Welker with the sheriff’s office says the victim’s mom is the one who caught him.

“She heard the in-home nurse verbally abusing the child, and at that point, it raised her awareness,” said Welker, the FCSO Investigative Services division chief. “So, she confronted this nurse who apologized and continued them on their business. And then later reviewed video camera footage where she observed her child being abused.”

After the mom found the initial video, she went back to rewatch the tapes and found 27 other instances where Jenkins allegedly abused her son.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jenkins was seen punching the victim, kicking him, hitting him with an iPad, slamming him into his motorized chair, sitting on the victim, and even shoving his head into the pillows and ground.

WESH 2 spoke with the victim’s mom on the phone. She says she is disgusted.

Jenkins was arrested in Daytona Beach on four counts of abuse of disabled adults. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was later released on a $40,000 bond.

