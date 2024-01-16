FLORIDA (WSVN) — In a rare meteorological event, two tornadoes wreaked havoc in Florida Monday, confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The town of St. Lucie and Martin County bore the brunt of nature’s fury as high winds and heavy rain swept through the region.

A vigilant driver in Martin County captured the terror along Interstate 95, just outside Palm City, as a twister touched down, causing widespread destruction. Trees succumbed to the intense weather, leading to power outages and hazardous road conditions.

South of the affected area, in West Palm Beach, a downed tree sparked power lines, creating a dangerous situation for residents and motorists.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.