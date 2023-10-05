PALM COAST, Fla. – A 76-year-old Florida driver was at the center of a breathtaking incident that unfolded like a scene from an action movie on a bustling intersection in Palm Coast last Saturday. What unfolded next was nothing short of extraordinary.

A minor crash near the intersection triggered a startling chain of events. The victim involved in the initial collision attempted to prevent the driver, Cheryl Henderson, from fleeing the scene, resulting in a gripping struggle for control. Henderson’s reaction? Instead of yielding, she accelerated, with the determined man clinging desperately to the hood of her car.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene, showing Henderson’s grey SUV hurtling down the street, reaching speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, as she appeared unfazed by the man hanging on for dear life. Bystanders attempted to intervene, imploring Henderson to halt her reckless journey, but she pressed on, defying their pleas.

This ordeal persisted for nearly two miles before law enforcement deputies managed to intercept Henderson’s erratic drive.

When questioned, Henderson claimed she had been trying to stop but was unable to do so. She later explained to deputies that she hadn’t stopped after the initial collision because she urgently needed to reach a gas station before her car ran out of fuel.

Henderson now faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The victim, whose identity remains blurred for safety reasons, emerged from this high-speed ordeal with his life intact but undoubtedly left with an unforgettable tale of survival.

