NEAR TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN)– A hike in a Florida state park turned into a rescue mission for a team of rescuers after the female hiker could not find her way out.

Body camera footage captured the race against time to find the hiker who, thankfully, had her phone with her and called deputies.

“alright i got her in the camera,” said a deputy as they hovered high above the wooden area.

The woman got lost at Little Manatee State Park near Tampa and called deputies to her rescue.

The lost hiker is seen waving her arms desperately as Hillsborough County Sheriffs track her down.

“Tell her just to stay right where she’s at,” said another deputy. “Tell her to stay put. Command, we have sight of her.”

With eyes in the sky, deputies were able to pick up the lost hiker and bring her to safety.

“Just come towards the helicopter for the quickest path out”

The hiker was treated for minor injuries and dehydration.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.