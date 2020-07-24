Florida High School Athletic Association pushes back start of football practices

(WSVN) - With school set to start soon across South Florida, the Florida High School Athletic Association is implementing a play delay.

The board voted to push the first day of football practice and other fall sports back to Aug. 24 with games starting no earlier than mid-September.

The board changed up their game plan from earlier in the week when they initially voted to start practices this coming Monday.

