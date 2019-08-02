Florida health officials declare public health emergency over rise in Hepatitis A cases

(WSVN) - Florida’s Surgeon General has declared a public health emergency after a surge in Hepatitis A cases in the state.

A press release by the Florida Department of Health said the critically impacted areas include Brevard, Citrus, Glades, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Taylor, and Volusia Counties.

As of July 27, authorities have reported more than 2,582 cases of the virus in the state.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all areas of the state conduct surveillance for Hepatitis A.

To combat the rise in cases, the health department reached out to the CDC for assistance.

According to the CDC, these are the people at most risk for contracting the virus.

People over 60 years old

People who are homeless

First responders

People diagnosed with underlying liver disease

Drug users

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees says washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using bathrooms, changing diapers and before or preparing food are good ways to stay healthy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.