Florida had hottest May in more than a century

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — If last month felt hotter than normal, there’s a reason.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that last month was the hottest May in Florida in more than a century.

The Palm Beach Post reports that last month’s average temperature of 78.8 degrees Fahrenheit was 3.7 degrees hotter than normal.

That temperature earned it the top spot in May for Florida since records started being kept in 1895.

Florida climatologist David Zierden said the May heat wasn’t necessarily tied to climate change. He says a deep-layer, high-pressure system set over Florida for more than two weeks.

