WELINGTON, Fla. (WSVN)– Teachers in the Sunshine State are getting a pay raise.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at Wellington Charter School Monday.

He’s approving $800 million from the state’s new budget in an effort to increase the salary for educators across Florida.

“We did $800 million for teacher pay initiatives, and this is something that will go a long way, not only to continue to support strong, average, minimum salaries across the state but also to support increased salaries for veteran teachers,” said DeSantis.

The minimum salary for teachers will now be around $47,500.

Veteran teachers will also get a bump in pay as well.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.