LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A golfer on a Florida course was arrested and accused of using a golf club to beat another man, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, Joseph Sivak, sustained several injuries, including broken ribs, fractured cheekbones, and stitches in his ear.

The incident happened when Sivak and his wife were taking their regular walk around the neighborhood and briefly crossed the cart path.

“Just heard somebody screaming, swearing at us, coming up really fast behind us,” Sivak said.

After arguing, golfer Eddie Orobitg spat in Sivak’s face and hit him with his fists and the golf club. He lost consciousness while Ororbitg attacked him.

“I nearly died, that’s the thing that scared me,” said Sivak.

He added that the incident has shattered his worldview of the neighborhood and it would be hard to regain any trust.

“Had he been struck just in the right place it could have been much, much worse,” said Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Herrell, Orobitg was surprised during his arrest and asked why he was being taken into custody. That was when Sivak showed him the attacker a photo of his injuries.

This was not the only incident of golf course violence over the weekend in central Florida. Another video captured at a course in Lakeland showed two groups fist-fighting after an argument over the pace of play.

Orobitg has since bonded out of jail and is now facing a felony charge of aggravated battery.

