ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A teenage girl who suffered horrific injuries in a tragic bus crash, both throughout her body and her brain, is making great strides toward recovery at a Florida hospital

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia has been able to take her first steps and much more, a year after she lost her parents and grandparents.

Loved ones said the last 12 months have been hard for the 13-year-old.

Last June, Cervantes-Garcia was vacationing with her family in Mexico when, her brother Cruz Cervantes said, a charter bus struck the family’s pickup truck head-on, leaving her as the sole survivor.

“Just the fact that she was able to hang in there, as bad as the accident was, that in itself is a miracle,” said Cervantes.

Cervantes-Garcia suffered injuries throughout her body, including severe brain injuries. For months, she has been undergoing speech and physical therapy at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Just weeks ago, she was able to take her first steps since the crash.

“There’s a lot of obstacles she’s had to overcome — not just mobility, but cognitive obstacles,” said Michelle Schultz, the teen’s physical therapist at the hospital.

Last week, Schultz hosted the annual event of her organization, Landon’s Legacy, in memory of her newborn, who died of a premature birth.

During the event, crew members offer children with special medical needs one-of-a-kind experiences. This year, it was a special water-skiing experience at Lake Seminole for 18 children, including Cervantes-Garcia.

“Just seeing her come out of her shell these last few months — getting up out of a chair on her own, standing by herself, walking completely on her own — just within the last few months, it’s just been so awesome to see that.” said Schultz.

One by one, children like Cervantes-Garcia were strapped into special chairs welded to a wakeboard. With the help of two professional water skiers on each side, she was able to experience the joy of water.

“She enjoyed it. She loved the air in her face and her getting wet,” said Cervantes.

Going forward, the teen’s brother said, he and his family are taking it one day at a time.

“She’s all smiles and hugs and kisses, so she’s doing good,” he said.

Cervantes-Garcia’s family said they feel blessed she is still with them, adding that her spirit is what’s getting them through these difficult times.

