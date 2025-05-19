(WSVN) - A fisherman used a drone to help a young girl caught in a rip current in Pensacola.

The fisherman spotted the young girl struggling to stay afloat in a rip current last week.

He attached a flotation device to a drone and flew it out over the swimmer, slowly bringing it down until she could grab it.

With the fisherman’s quick thinking, the girl was able to stay afloat until firefighters could reach her and bring her back to shore.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.