NEAR JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida fisherman is sharing details about an unforgettable day for him when he made a jaw-dropping catch and release off a Florida beach.

While fishing off the coast of Amelia Island near Jacksonville, veteran shark fisherman Alberto Vanegas made the catch of a lifetime.

The sound of something biting his bait was a welcome sound for him, and he started reeling it in.

After a half-hour battle, Vanegas found out that at the end of his line was a great white shark measuring at least nine feet long. He hauled the marine predator onto the beach to confirm his catch.

Vanegas said that in his 15 years of shark fishing, he never dreamed he would hook an elusive great white shark.

“I feel completely honored, completely blessed that I had the opportunity. It’s right place, right time,” he said.

He snapped a few photos of the shark, now dubbed “Jaws,” for proof.

Knowing the great white is a protected species, he quickly returned it to the ocean.

Vanegas now hopes his thrilling experience will help the scientific community better protect the critically endangered species.

Scientists said he did everything perfectly when catching a great white and commended him on following state regulations.

Doctor Bob Hueter is a senior science advisor for OCEARCH. He said great whites aren’t uncommon off Florida’s east coast during the winter.

Another great white, tagged by the research group, was in the area when Vanegas made his catch.

Hueter said the fact that the shark Vanegas reeled in wasn’t tagged suggests to researchers that the great white population may be healthier than they believed.

“We have tagged 92 white sharks so far in our studies in this part of the world, and the fact that this was an untagged one just shows you there are many of these animals out there. We’ve probably barely scratched the surface,” he said.

Hueter added that he was glad the fisherman released the shark immediately.

“And I salute the fisherman for the quick catch and release,” he said.

Vanegas said he contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife officials right after the catch and release to make sure he did everything by the book. The agency confirmed he did.

